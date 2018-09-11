Here’s what will replace a long-shuttered bus barn in Alexandria

Metro’s long-shuttered bus barn site in Alexandria will get new life as residential. Dallas multifamily developer Trammell Crow Residential submitted concept plans in late August for the redevelopment of 600 N. Royal St. into a…

Dallas multifamily developer Trammell Crow Residential submitted concept plans in late August for the redevelopment of 600 N. Royal St. into a 288-unit apartment project.

The company is seeking to rezone the property from residential townhomes to a zoning classification recommended by the Old Town North Small Area Plan, which cited the former Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority bus site as a location for potential redevelopment.

The site, in a primarily residential section of Old Town Alexandria, is bounded by Wythe Street to the north, N. Royal Street to the east, Pendleton Street to the south and N. Pitt Street to the west.

Stephanie Free, an urban planner with the Alexandria Planning and Zoning, told me the company has proposed to develop a “fully residential” building of about 50 feet along the frontage of North Pendleton and North Pitt streets.

The plans call for demolishing the bus…