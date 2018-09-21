Here’s what Dan Snyder’s NFL team is worth, and where it ranks among franchises

The value of Washington’s NFL team didn’t change at all in the last year, dropping the franchise in Forbes’ annual ranking. Daniel Snyder’s franchise, per Forbes, is valued at $3.1 billion, same as 2017. The…

Daniel Snyder’s franchise, per Forbes, is valued at $3.1 billion, same as 2017. The status quo allowed the Los Angeles Rams to jump it in the rankings.

The top 5: Dallas Cowboys ($5 billion, up 4 percent), New England Patriots ($3.8 billion, up 3 percent), New York Giants ($3.3 billion, no change), Los Angeles Rams ($3.2 billion, up 7 percent), and Washington ($3.1 billion, no change).

Washington has remained in the top 5 for many years, but its ranking has fallen among the top echelon.

Overall, Forbes reports, NFL team values have peaked. Over the last year, the average increase was only 2 percent, the smallest rise since 2010. That said, over the course of Forbes’ 21 annual rankings, NFL values have climbed at an annual rate of 11.6 percent.

