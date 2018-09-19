Here’s the latest on Providence hospital’s upcoming closure in D.C.

Providence Health System, which said it’s transitioning away from acute care toward outpatient services, will close its Northeast D.C. hospital Dec. 14. After the closure, the system said only some primary care providers and the…

Providence Health System, which said it’s transitioning away from acute care toward outpatient services, will close its Northeast D.C. hospital Dec. 14.

After the closure, the system said only some primary care providers and the Carroll Manor nursing facility will continue to operate on the campus at 1150 Varnum St. NE. In the future, it will add services in home care, care coordination, telehealth and virtual care, and community-based behavioral health care.

But many questions still remain, in particular what happens to the hospital’s physicians, nurses and other employees once the hospital shuts down. Providence, which was not immediately available for an interview, said in a statement that it will provide more detailed plans by mid-2019 and share timeline updates “in the coming months.”

St. Louis-based Ascension, a Catholic nonprofit that owns the D.C. hospital, said it has committed to investing around $30 million in Providence’s planned shift toward an ambulatory-focused “health…