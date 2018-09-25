Here’s how the Wizards’ new practice facility stacks up against the NBA’s newest training centers

The Washington Wizards are the latest NBA team to open a new practice facility with the $69 million St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena. Located in Congress Heights, the facility also serves as the…

The Washington Wizards are the latest NBA team to open a new practice facility with the $69 million St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena. Located in Congress Heights, the facility also serves as the home venue for the Washington Mystics and the Capital City Go-Go, Monumental Sports & Entertainment’s new G-League basketball team.

We gave you a sneak peek of the new arena earlier this month. D.C. officials hope the arena — which has some outward facing restaurant space — will prove to be a catalyst for development in Ward 8.

The MedStar Wizards Performance Center, where the players will train, officially opened Sept. 22. It is one of several practice facilities across the league that have sold naming rights to a health care company.

Look through the gallery above to see how the Wizards’ facility stacks up against the NBA’s other new practice facilities.