Here’s how much Alarm.com may pay to settle a telemarketing class-action lawsuit

Tysons-based home security and smart home company Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ALRM) has agreed to pay $28 million to settle a nearly 3-year-old class-action lawsuit tied to telemarketing, according to recent Securities and Exchange Commission…

Tysons-based home security and smart home company Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ALRM) has agreed to pay $28 million to settle a nearly 3-year-old class-action lawsuit tied to telemarketing, according to recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

The case stems from the actions of an Alarm.com service provider’s alleged violations of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, detailed in a lawsuit filed in December 2015. The plaintiffs argued that Alarm.com was liable for the actions of its service providers, including repeated robocalls and calls to people who had been placed on a do not call registry.

Now all parties will ask the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California to stay the proceedings pending a negotiation of a full agreement and its approval by that court. Alarm.com is making no admission of liability, the company said in the filing.

The settlement agreement hasn’t damped the company’s stock price, which continues to hover near $56 per share —…