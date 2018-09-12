Here’s an estimate of how much cloud computing contract awards will grow this year

As the federal government’s fiscal year rushes toward its close, cloud computing contract awards are expected to surge more than 30 percent. That’s according to a new analysis from Bloomberg Government, which estimates cloud awards…

That’s according to a new analysis from Bloomberg Government, which estimates cloud awards will reach $6.5 billion in fiscal 2018, up from $4.9 billion the year before. Of that, the Pentagon will spend about $2 billion on cloud computing this year while federal civilian agencies will award more than $4 billion in contracts.

It’s no secret that cloud services are going to be a lucrative business for government contractors, but Bloomberg’s analysis offers further details about what exactly is at stake — which helps explain why the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure contract is now the subject of not just one but two supplemental protests filed by Oracle Corp. (NYSE: ORCL), as Nextgov reported this week. That’s on top of Oracle’s original bid protest filed with the Government Accountability Office on Aug. 6.

The Pentagon recently…