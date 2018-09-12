202
Here’s an estimate of how much cloud computing contract awards will grow this year

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline September 12, 2018 2:36 pm 09/12/2018 02:36pm
As the federal government’s fiscal year rushes toward its close, cloud computing contract awards are expected to surge more than 30 percent.

That’s according to a new analysis from Bloomberg Government, which estimates cloud awards will reach $6.5 billion in fiscal 2018, up from $4.9 billion the year before. Of that, the Pentagon will spend about $2 billion on cloud computing this year while federal civilian agencies will award more than $4 billion in contracts.

It’s no secret that cloud services are going to be a lucrative business for government contractors, but Bloomberg’s analysis offers further details about what exactly is at stake — which helps explain why the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure contract is now the subject of not just one but two supplemental protests filed by Oracle Corp. (NYSE: ORCL), as Nextgov reported this week. That’s on top of Oracle’s original bid protest filed with the Government Accountability Office on Aug. 6.

