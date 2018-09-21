202
Here they are: 2018’s 75 Fastest Growing Companies revealed

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline September 21, 2018 5:00 am 09/21/2018 05:00am
You’ve all been so patient (most of you), and now it’s finally time to find out who made this year’s List.

The full details on each company, including where they all rank, will be unveiled at our Fastest Growing Companies awards reception on Nov. 1. Join us at The Ritz-Carlton, Tysons Corner, to get that scoop before anyone else — or pick up a copy of our special publication on Nov. 2.

This year, in order to qualify, each company had to be headquartered in Greater Washington, private and independently owned. Companies also had to have revenue growth each year between 2015 and 2017, with revenue of at least $2 million in 2015, and at least $10 million in 2017.

The process began months ago when we begin taking nominations on our website in April. The actual survey was sent out to all those nominated companies and more this June. This year, we surveyed about 2,000 local companies to find out key financial and other details. Our head sponsor-judge, accounting firm Cherry Bekaert LLP,…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

