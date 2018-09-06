Here are the latest D.C. restaurants added to the Michelin Guide

A slew of new D.C. restaurants can now call themselves Michelin-rated. Michelin, the French tire company that also rates restaurants around the world in its now-famous guides, named 19 new restaurants to the Bib Gourmand…

Michelin, the French tire company that also rates restaurants around the world in its now-famous guides, named 19 new restaurants to the Bib Gourmand list that will be included in the 2019 Michelin Guide of D.C.

Bib Gourmand restaurants are considered of significant value by Michelin inspectors. They don’t receive the highly coveted stars but they are considered exceptional at their lower price point. Guests must be able to order two courses and a glass of wine or dessert for $40 or less, not including tax and gratuity.

Michelin inspectors review restaurants anonymously throughout the year, with each restaurant receiving several visits from different reviewers.

The 2019 list nearly doubles the number of Bib Gourmands from last year, when there were 22. It includes buzzy newcomers like Cathal and Meshelle Armstrongs’ Kaliwa at The Wharf and food industry darling Maydan to Caribbean barbecue joint Spark.

