He created green cleaning products for the locker room. Now he’s bringing them to your laundry room.

The Raw Athletics founder, a former University of Maryland club hockey player who began mixing batches of cleaning spray in his dorm room in 2008, has evolved a single product into a line of eco-friendly products for the sports industry — from professional and college teams to gyms and fitness studios.

But with the launch of a new detergent, the D.C.-based entrepreneur is eyeing a different market: you.

Steinberg’s business-to-business model made his startup a profitable operation, now with seven core products under its Vapor Fresh brand: a powder laundry detergent, disinfecting gym wipes, deodorizing spray, shoe and glove powder, and absorbent inserts for gloves and bags. They’re all designed to handle the sweat, dirt and germs inherent to exercise clothing and equipment. The secret? A natural formula, sans many chemicals found in traditional cleaning products.

The newest addition to the product line is a detergent pod for everyone,…