GSA to test drive renovations to Department of Education headquarters

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline September 20, 2018 3:07 pm 09/20/2018 03:07pm
The federal government’s real estate arm will soon solicit contractors for an $8 million renovation and reconfiguration of a single floor within the Lyndon Baines Johnson Federal Building, headquarters for the Department of Education.

It is the first step in a near total overhaul of the building, which will, when complete, allow the General Services Administration to move employees out of leased space elsewhere in D.C. and into the LBJ complex.

The GSA posted a notice in July outlining the project, but has yet to issue a request for proposals for the reconfiguration of about 69,000 square feet on the fifth floor of 400 Maryland Ave. SW. That project is to serve as a model for similar work on the third, fourth, sixth and seventh floors.

The entire project, to include upgrades to HVAC, new power distribution circuits, open mobile workspaces and a new generator, is expected to cost $32.5 million. The LBJ building, constructed in 1959, totals 640,332 square feet, though only 386,635 square…

