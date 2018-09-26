Greg Fitchitt elevated to president of Columbia redevelopment for Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes Corp. has elevated Greg Fitchitt to president of the Columbia region, where the developer is in the midst of a $1 billion transformation of the planned community’s downtown area. Fitchitt was previously senior…

Howard Hughes Corp. has elevated Greg Fitchitt to president of the Columbia region, where the developer is in the midst of a $1 billion transformation of the planned community’s downtown area.

Fitchitt was previously senior vice president of development for the Columbia project. As president, he replaces John E. DeWolf III, who died last month at the age of 63 after a more than two-year bout with cancer.

Howard Hughes is leading a 14-million-square-foot redevelopment of downtown Columbia, with plans to turn the area into a hub for technology, retail and living.

Fitchitt led Howard Hughes’ efforts to secure approval in 2016 from the Howard County Council for $90 million in tax increment financing for infrastructure for the project.

He joined Dallas-based Howard Hughes as a vice president in 2013. Prior to that, he was an executive with mall owner Westifield Corp.

Howard Hughes was formed as a spinoff of GGP, which acquired Columbia developer the Rouse Co. for $12.6 billion in…