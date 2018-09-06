Greater Washington startups don’t make enough products. This new academy aims to change that.

Greater Washington could use more startups that make products — as opposed to offering consulting services — and a regional alliance of economic and business groups hopes to change that with a new “school” for…

The Tandem Product Academy, which officially launched Sept. 6, is seeded with $50,000 from Fairfax County and aims to be a free educational support program for startups looking to offer products or switch from services to products. It is a cause of Tandem Innovation Alliance founder, venture expert and Washington Business Journal columnist Jonathan Aberman, who has conducted counts of regional cyber companies and found the vast majority are selling services.

It is not, to be clear, an accelerator, according to Aberman, adding the program won’t take equity or charge the companies anything, and the teachers are paid by the program.

“It’s really important that people understand this is not an accelerator program to put companies together. We have…