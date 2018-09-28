202
Gold, silver rise

By The Associated Press September 28, 2018 3:33 pm 09/28/2018 03:33pm
The October gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,191.50 an ounce — up $9.20.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $14.62 an ounce — up 42 cents.

