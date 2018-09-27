202
Home » Latest News » Gold, silver lower

Gold, silver lower

By The Associated Press September 27, 2018 3:39 pm 09/27/2018 03:39pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The October gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,182.30 an ounce — down $12.10.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $14.20 an ounce — down 11 cents.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500