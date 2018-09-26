Gold, silver slip

202
By The Associated Press September 26, 2018 3:47 pm 09/26/2018 03:47pm
NEW YORK (AP) — The September gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,194.00 an ounce — down $6.00.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $14.33 an ounce — down seven cents.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

