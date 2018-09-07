Gold, silver edge lower

202
By The Associated Press September 7, 2018 4:01 pm 09/07/2018 04:01pm
NEW YORK (AP) — The September gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,193.60 an ounce — down $4.30.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $14.07 an ounce — down a penny.

