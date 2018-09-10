Gold lower, silver higher

NEW YORK (AP) — The September gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,193.00 an ounce — down 60 cents. The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $14.08 an…

NEW YORK (AP) — The September gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,193.00 an ounce — down 60 cents.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $14.08 an ounce — up a penny.

