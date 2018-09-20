After 18 years at T. Rowe Price Associates Inc., Georgette Kiser made the unexpected decision to take a leap of faith and accept a position that would give her an advanced title and a seat…

“I could have stayed, but sometimes you are called to take a risk and do something different,” Kiser says.

In 2015, Kiser joined The Carlyle Group LP as a senior leader in IT. Carlyle, one of the world’s largest investment firms with $210 billion in assets under management, boasts an $18 billion fund to make strategic investments nationwide. It recently made the news for its $350 million investment in 1Life Healthcare, a technology and management company behind the concierge-style primary care provider One Medical.

In her role at the D.C. private equity firm, Kiser implements solutions to enhance the customer experience, using technology to increase efficiency. She governs the firm’s application development, data, digital, infrastructure, program management…