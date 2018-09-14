Georgetown home built by George Mason’s nephew sells for $6.7M

A Georgetown mansion that’s hosted presidents and senators now has a new purpose. Built in 1797 by John Thomson Mason, George Mason’s nephew, 3425 Prospect St. NW sold last month for more than $6.7 million…

A Georgetown mansion that’s hosted presidents and senators now has a new purpose.

Built in 1797 by John Thomson Mason, George Mason’s nephew, 3425 Prospect St. NW sold last month for more than $6.7 million — making it one of the most expensive residential sales in the District this year.

The Calvin Coolidge Presidential Foundation, the Vermont-based group dedicated to preserving the legacy of the 30th president of the United States, purchased the 10,365-square-foot mansion to serve as its D.C. headquarters. The sale closed on Aug. 13.

The previous owners, Ralph and Nancy Taylor, purchased the house in 2004 and made renovations to the interior and infrastructure while maintaining the house’s historical integrity.

The free-standing Georgian house has nine bedrooms, nine full bathrooms, three half baths and seven fireplaces.

The home was named Quality Hill by its second owner, Dr. Charles Worthington, who served in the War of 1812. From 1961 to 2004, it was the home of U.S. Sen.…