Game on: Navy releases RFP for part of NGEN-R contract

A final request for proposals from the U.S. Navy for part of a multibillion-dollar IT contract recompete has hit the streets.

In an update posted on the Federal Business Opportunities website, the Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command (SPAWAR) says the deadline for the hardware portion of its Next Generation Enterprise Networks Recompete contract, or NGEN-R, is due at 10 a.m. Nov. 19.

This is a follow-on to the five-year, $3.5 billion NGEN work maintaining and modernizing the Navy’s IT networks. The indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract, with firm-fixed-price and cost-reimbursement line items, will have a three-year base period and six one-year options.

A host of companies are vying for NGEN-R, not just because it’s lucrative but because the work providing hardware, services and management for the Navy Marine Corps Intranet, which supports 700,000 users at 2,500 sites, will showcase a federal contractor’s ability to deliver IT security and affordability on…