Foulger-Pratt lands equity partner for $200M Tysons office building. But it still needs tenants.

Foulger-Pratt said Thursday it has secured equity financing from USAA Real Estate Co. for its $200 million-plus trophy office building in Tysons. Michael Abrams, senior vice president of acquisitions for Potomac-based Fougler-Pratt, declined to disclose…

Foulger-Pratt said Thursday it has secured equity financing from USAA Real Estate Co. for its $200 million-plus trophy office building in Tysons.

Michael Abrams, senior vice president of acquisitions for Potomac-based Fougler-Pratt, declined to disclose exact figures but said USAA Real Estate will represent approximately 40 percent of the total costs needed for the nearly 400,000-square-foot project, which is planned for a site near the intersection of Leesburg Pike and Chain Bridge Road adjacent to the Greensboro Metro station.

The 25-story office tower, Foulger-Pratt’s first effort in Tysons, will be part of the $750 million Tysons Central, a 5.79-acre, 1.5 million-square-foot mixed-use project. The site includes the former Clyde’s of Tysons, which closed in February 2017 to clear the way for the larger development.

The deal with San Antonio, Texas- based USAA Real Estate was secured after more than eight months of negotiations, Foulger-Pratt officials said, and will prove critical…