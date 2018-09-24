Former top Kettler exec lands at Arlington private equity firm

Former top Kettler Inc. executive Asheel Shah has landed at Arlington-based EJF Capital LLC as senior managing director and head of real estate. Shah served his last day Friday as McLean-based Kettler’s president and chief…

Shah served his last day Friday as McLean-based Kettler’s president and chief investment officer of the multifamily division. His exit was announced about a week before Kettler’s president and chief operating officer, Usha Chaudhary, revealed she too would leave to pursue “new opportunities.”

At EJF, an alternative asset management firm, Shah will direct all commercial real estate investment activities, including ground-up development. He starts Oct. 1.

EJF manages about $6.9 billion in various assets.

“EJF believes that commercial real estate will be an important component of the firm’s growth in the future,” Neal Wilson, EJF co-founder, said in a release. “Given Asheel’s experience in all facets of the real estate business, we believe he is the right person to provide leadership in our real estate vertical.”