Former government contractor fired for flipping off president’s motorcade expected to run for local office

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline September 13, 2018 8:22 am 09/13/2018 08:22am
Juli Briskman, the Sterling resident best known for flipping off President Donald Trump’s motorcade and getting fired from her government contracting job as a result, is expected to run for local office as a Democrat.

Briskman, the former Akima LLC employee, is crowdfunding through CrowdPAC for her 2019 race against Loudoun County Supervisor Suzanne Volpe, R-Algonkian. As of Thursday morning, Briskman had raised $2,977 from 77 donations — 2 percent of her $150,000 goal.

In a statement posted on CrowdPAC, Briskman says that while the photographed extension of her middle finger “may be the most public display of my political opinion and activism, I have been deeply involved in the Loudoun County community for nearly 20 years.”

“And those who know me, know that I am not one to sit idle,” the statement reads. “Whether it’s standing up for a cause, such as our First Amendment rights to peacefully protest the policies of the Trump administration, or working to ensure our children…

