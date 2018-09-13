Former government contractor fired for flipping off president’s motorcade expected to run for local office

Juli Briskman, the Sterling resident best known for flipping off President Donald Trump’s motorcade and getting fired from her government contracting job as a result, is expected to run for local office as a Democrat.…

Briskman, the former Akima LLC employee, is crowdfunding through CrowdPAC for her 2019 race against Loudoun County Supervisor Suzanne Volpe, R-Algonkian. As of Thursday morning, Briskman had raised $2,977 from 77 donations — 2 percent of her $150,000 goal.

In a statement posted on CrowdPAC, Briskman says that while the photographed extension of her middle finger “may be the most public display of my political opinion and activism, I have been deeply involved in the Loudoun County community for nearly 20 years.”

“And those who know me, know that I am not one to sit idle,” the statement reads. “Whether it’s standing up for a cause, such as our First Amendment rights to peacefully protest the policies of the Trump administration, or working to ensure our children…