Former 360i CEO to be comScore’s new president as Reston firm tries to rebound

Reston audience measurement company comScore (NASDAQ: SCOR) has named Sarah Hofstetter, former CEO of marketing agency 360i, as its new president, as it works toward a successful rebound from a rough couple of years.

Hofstetter, who starts Oct. 4, will report to new comScore CEO Bryan Wiener. She will be responsible for the company’s commercial strategy, including marketing and sales, and advancing it movies reporting and analytics group, per a release.

“I’ve built a career around my passion for solving problems at the nexus of consumer change and view trusted measurement across platforms as the most important challenge facing media owners and advertisers today,” Hofstetter said in a statement.

According to the release, comScore aims to “drive the usage of its data as currency for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms.”

“She is a trusted advisor to so many brands because she is a great listener, is able to synthesize complex topics into understandable…