Explore the 10 Top Public National Universities

See the top public schools. The top 10 public National Universities in the 2019 Best Colleges rankings operate under the supervision of state governments and are usually funded in part by tax dollars and state…

See the top public schools.

The top 10 public National Universities in the 2019 Best Colleges rankings operate under the supervision of state governments and are usually funded in part by tax dollars and state subsidies; these schools in turn offer discounted tuition rates to in-state students. Explore photos of these top-ranked public universities. Due to ties, 11 schools are listed.

Updated Sept. 25, 2018: This slideshow has been updated to reflect ranks and data from the 2019 U.S. News Best Colleges rankings.

10 (tie). College of William and Mary (VA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 6,285

2018-2019 tuition and fees (in state): $21,830

2018-2019 tuition and fees (out of state): $44,701

Overall National Universities rank: 38 (tie)

More about William and Mary.

10 (tie). University of California–Davis

Total undergraduate enrollment: 30,145

2018-2019 tuition and fees (in state): $14,463

2018-2019 tuition and fees (out of state): $43,458

Overall National Universities rank: 38 (tie)

More about UC–Davis.

8 (tie). Georgia Institute of Technology

Total undergraduate enrollment: 15,573

2018-2019 tuition and fees (in state): $12,424

2018-2019 tuition and fees (out of state): $33,020

Overall National Universities rank: 35 (tie)

More about Georgia Tech.

8 (tie). University of Florida

Total undergraduate enrollment: 35,247

2018-2019 tuition and fees (in state): $6,381

2018-2019 tuition and fees (out of state): $28,658

Overall National Universities rank: 35 (tie)

More about the University of Florida.

7. University of California–Irvine

Total undergraduate enrollment: 29,307

2018-2019 tuition and fees (in state): $15,516

2018-2019 tuition and fees (out of state): $43,530

Overall National Universities rank: 33 (tie)

More about UC–Irvine.

5 (tie). University of California–Santa Barbara

Total undergraduate enrollment: 22,186

2018-2019 tuition and fees (in state): $14,472

2018-2019 tuition and fees (out of state): $42,486

Overall National Universities rank: 30 (tie)

More about UC–Santa Barbara.

5 (tie). University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill

Total undergraduate enrollment: 18,862

2018-2019 tuition and fees (in state): $8,986

2018-2019 tuition and fees (out of state): $35,169

Overall National Universities rank: 30 (tie)

More about UNC–Chapel Hill.

4. University of Michigan–Ann Arbor

Total undergraduate enrollment: 29,821

2018-2019 tuition and fees (in state): $15,262

2018-2019 tuition and fees (out of state): $49,350

Overall National Universities rank: 27 (tie)

More about UM–Ann Arbor.

3. University of Virginia

Total undergraduate enrollment: 16,655

2018-2019 tuition and fees (in state): $17,350

2018-2019 tuition and fees (out of state): $48,891

Overall National Universities rank: 25 (tie)

More about UVA.

2. University of California–Berkeley

Total undergraduate enrollment: 30,574

2018-2019 tuition and fees (in state): $14,240

2018-2019 tuition and fees (out of state): $43,232

Overall National Universities rank: 22 (tie)

More about UC–Berkeley.

1. University of California–Los Angeles

Total undergraduate enrollment: 31,002

2018-2019 tuition and fees (in state): $13,280

2018-2019 tuition and fees (out of state): $41,294

Overall National Universities rank: 19 (tie)

More about UCLA.

Learn more about the rankings.

Check out all the 2019 Best Colleges rankings and lists, and sign up for our email newsletter to learn more ways to stay on top of the college application process. And connect with U.S. News Education on Facebook and Twitter.

More from U.S. News

Princeton, Williams Top 2019 U.S. News Best Colleges Rankings

See the Average Costs of Attending College in 2018-2019

Best Colleges 2019: About the Rankings/Methodology

Explore the 10 Top Public National Universities originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 09/25/18: