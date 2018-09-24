Explore the 10 Top Public National Universities

See the top public schools. The top 10 public National Universities in the 2019 Best Colleges rankings operate under the supervision of state governments and are usually funded in part by tax dollars and state…
The top 10 public National Universities in the 2019 Best Colleges rankings operate under the supervision of state governments and are usually funded in part by tax dollars and state subsidies; these schools in turn offer discounted tuition rates to in-state students. Explore photos of these top-ranked public universities. Due to ties, 11 schools are listed.
Updated Sept. 25, 2018: This slideshow has been updated to reflect ranks and data from the 2019 U.S. News Best Colleges rankings.
10 (tie). College of William and Mary (VA)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 6,285
2018-2019 tuition and fees (in state): $21,830
2018-2019 tuition and fees (out of state): $44,701
Overall National Universities rank: 38 (tie)
10 (tie). University of California–Davis
Total undergraduate enrollment: 30,145
2018-2019 tuition and fees (in state): $14,463
2018-2019 tuition and fees (out of state): $43,458
Overall National Universities rank: 38 (tie)
8 (tie). Georgia Institute of Technology
Total undergraduate enrollment: 15,573
2018-2019 tuition and fees (in state): $12,424
2018-2019 tuition and fees (out of state): $33,020
Overall National Universities rank: 35 (tie)
8 (tie). University of Florida
Total undergraduate enrollment: 35,247
2018-2019 tuition and fees (in state): $6,381
2018-2019 tuition and fees (out of state): $28,658
Overall National Universities rank: 35 (tie)
7. University of California–Irvine
Total undergraduate enrollment: 29,307
2018-2019 tuition and fees (in state): $15,516
2018-2019 tuition and fees (out of state): $43,530
Overall National Universities rank: 33 (tie)
5 (tie). University of California–Santa Barbara
Total undergraduate enrollment: 22,186
2018-2019 tuition and fees (in state): $14,472
2018-2019 tuition and fees (out of state): $42,486
Overall National Universities rank: 30 (tie)
5 (tie). University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill
Total undergraduate enrollment: 18,862
2018-2019 tuition and fees (in state): $8,986
2018-2019 tuition and fees (out of state): $35,169
Overall National Universities rank: 30 (tie)
4. University of Michigan–Ann Arbor
Total undergraduate enrollment: 29,821
2018-2019 tuition and fees (in state): $15,262
2018-2019 tuition and fees (out of state): $49,350
Overall National Universities rank: 27 (tie)
3. University of Virginia
Total undergraduate enrollment: 16,655
2018-2019 tuition and fees (in state): $17,350
2018-2019 tuition and fees (out of state): $48,891
Overall National Universities rank: 25 (tie)
2. University of California–Berkeley
Total undergraduate enrollment: 30,574
2018-2019 tuition and fees (in state): $14,240
2018-2019 tuition and fees (out of state): $43,232
Overall National Universities rank: 22 (tie)
1. University of California–Los Angeles
Total undergraduate enrollment: 31,002
2018-2019 tuition and fees (in state): $13,280
2018-2019 tuition and fees (out of state): $41,294
Overall National Universities rank: 19 (tie)
