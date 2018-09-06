Exclusive: On the eve of his big Bezos ‘get,’ Rubenstein reflects on a decade at the Economic Club

Billionaire David Rubenstein is going to pop the question. The HQ2 question. The president of The Economic Club of Washington, D.C., gave me a preview about his upcoming Sept. 13 dinner conversation with Amazon.com founder…

The president of The Economic Club of Washington, D.C., gave me a preview about his upcoming Sept. 13 dinner conversation with Amazon.com founder and CEO Jeff Bezos — when many minds are focused squarely on the will-he-or-won’t-he game simply called HQ2 and the promise of tens of thousands of tech jobs and millions of square feet.

“That will be the first question probably,” Rubenstein told me in an exclusive interview to mark his decade as president of the Economic Club. “He isn’t going to come to Washington, D.C., and interview in front of 1,600 or 1,700 people and not be prepared for that question. Either he will have made some announcement before or know how to answer the question.”

The Bezos interview at the Washington Hilton will mark Rubenstein’s 110th interview at the helm of the Economic Club, one of Washington’s most influential business groups. More than 1,525 guests — and counting…