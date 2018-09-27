Exclusive: A gold rush for clothing care? This startup has raised millions after a stint at Y Combinator.

Clothing care startup Frey is back — and it aims to be even bigger after closing a $2.4 million funding round. The company itself didn’t go anywhere, but brothers and co-founders Leif and Erin Frey…

The company itself didn’t go anywhere, but brothers and co-founders Leif and Erin Frey just returned from a four-month stint on the West Coast at Y Combinator, a startup accelerator that provides seed funding and expertise. There they met with experts and funders from across industries — and got advice from Y Combinator CEO Sam Altman.

That provided a shot in the arm for the growing startup that prides itself on laundry detergents, fabric conditioners and fresheners in sleek, masculine bottles (black and white with a splash of red). Before the recent round, Frey had raised just $278,000, with one of its earliest investors being Husein Sharaf, the president and chief technology officer at National Harbor-based Metrolink Networks.

“It was an amazing experience,” Leif told me. “We raised more money in less time at a higher valuation than we had anticipated. In all three…