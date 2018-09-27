202
Ex-GDIT exec lands at ManTech

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline September 27, 2018 2:59 pm 09/27/2018 02:59pm
Adam Rudo, who was tapped to lead the intelligence portfolio for General Dynamics Information Technology after its blockbuster acquisition of CSRA Inc. and resigned months later, has joined ManTech International Corp.

Rudo is the new senior vice president and general manager of the Fairfax company’s security solutions business unit, which is part of ManTech’s mission, cyber and intelligence solutions (MCIS) group. In that role, he’ll plan and drive the unit’s work for the U.S. intelligence community. 

Rudo resigned from GDIT two weeks ago, the fourth member of the company’s executive team to leave less than six months after after General Dynamics Corp. (NYSE: GD) closed on its $9.7 billion deal to buy Falls Church-based CSRA.

Rudo was a General Dynamics holdover who’s also worked at Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE: LMT). At ManTech (NASDAQ: MANT), he’s replacing Paul Gentile, who will help transition his portfolio before retiring on Jan. 4.

