Evolent Health to acquire specialty care company for $217M

Arlington-based health system consultancy Evolent Health Inc. has reached an agreement to acquire Wellesley, Massachusetts-based specialty care management company New Century Health for up to $217 million.

The transaction includes 3.1 million shares of Evolent common stock and $120 million in cash when the deal closes, which is expected early in the fourth quarter of this year, the company announced Wednesday. The purchase price also comprises up to $20 million linked to future business activity, to be paid in cash or common stock in the first quarter of 2020.

Both Evolent (NYSE: EVH) and the privately-held New Century Health support provider organizations and insurance plans. But while Evolent’s focus lies in helping health systems shift to a population health model and manage performance-based payments, New Century Health’s bread and butter has been in cancer and cardiac care, specifically. Putting that business under Evolent’s roof will enable the Arlington firm to better manage…