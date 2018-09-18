Eckington Yards development signs two new retail leases

Union Kitchen, the culinary business incubator in Ivy City, will open a second shared kitchen in Northeast D.C.’s Eckington neighborhood. The company has signed on to Eckington Yards, a large mixed-use development from JBG Smith…

Union Kitchen, the culinary business incubator in Ivy City, will open a second shared kitchen in Northeast D.C.’s Eckington neighborhood.

The company has signed on to Eckington Yards, a large mixed-use development from JBG Smith and the Boundary Cos. Union Kitchen will open a 20,810-square foot outpost of its membership-based incubator at Eckington Yards, a location larger than its current 15,000-square-foot Ivy City incubator.

The deal also includes a 3,000-square-foot Union Kitchen Grocery, which sells products from Union Kitchen members as well as other local goods. Steve Gaudio of District Equities represented Union Kitchen in the deal.

Union Kitchen, which has become a buzzy hub for the city’s growing cadre of packaged food businesses, has been looking for space since it closed its original incubator space in NoMa in 2017. That original spot, which opened in 2012, led to the current Ivy City incubator, which opened in 2015.

Union Kitchen will join Brooklyn Boulders,…