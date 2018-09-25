202
Dumping ‘Donuts’: Dunkin’ announces name change

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline September 25, 2018 2:26 pm 09/25/2018 02:26pm
Dunkin’ is throwing away the “Donuts.”

Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DNKN) announced Tuesday it will officially change the chain’s name from “Dunkin’ Donuts” to simply “Dunkin.'” The change will be effective January 2019, and will be reflected on all packaging, as well as the company’s advertising and website. All new and remodeled stores in the U.S. will use the new “Dunkin'” logo on interior and exterior signage.

The decision comes after Canton, Massachusetts-based Dunkin’ Brands tested out the new branding over the past year at locations nationwide. It’s part of an effort to position the company as a “beverage-led, on-the-go brand,” Dunkin’ said in a release on Tuesday. The company has also been rolling out new store designs and emphasizing mobile ordering.

Of course, the company won’t stop selling doughnuts at its stores. Dunkin’ bills itself as the largest doughnut retailer in America, selling more than 2.9 billion of the confections and Munchkins every year across the globe.…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
