Dollar down

By The Associated Press September 28, 2018 3:32 pm 09/28/2018 03:32pm
The U.S. dollar is lower against other North American currencies in New York trading.

It’s worth 1.29 Canadian dollars, down from late Thursday.

And the dollar is trading at 18.72 Mexican pesos, also down from late Thursday.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

