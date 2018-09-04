District orders work to stop on historic Franklin School renovations

The D.C. government ordered work to stop on interior renovations to the historic Franklin School after the discovery that significant amounts of protected interior fabric were removed from the building and destroyed. The order, issued…

The D.C. government ordered work to stop on interior renovations to the historic Franklin School after the discovery that significant amounts of protected interior fabric were removed from the building and destroyed.

The order, issued Tuesday, comes as a team including philanthropist Ann Friedman works to convert the protected building at 925 13th St. NW into Planet Word, a language arts museum slated to open late next year. The project started in June.

Though a spokesman, Friedman declined to comment on the situation but said in a statement she is committed to working with all the parties involved to preserve the building’s historic integrity. Brian Kenner, deputy mayor for planning and economic development, said in a statement that regulatory authorities determined imposing the stop-work order was the best course of action after completing a thorough investigation.

“The Bowser Administration is working with the development team to remediate the issue and put proper controls in place…