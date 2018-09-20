Diana Mendes has dedicated her career to solving one of life’s most vexing problems: traffic congestion. She has spent more than 30 years working on critical transportation issues in the region. In her current role…

She has spent more than 30 years working on critical transportation issues in the region. In her current role at HNTB Corp., she oversees the Express Lanes in Northern Virginia, the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge and South Capitol Corridor project in D.C., the Purple Line in Maryland, expansion of Arlington National Cemetery and on-call consulting contracts for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority.

Mendes’ interest in transportation stems from her time spent in Europe as a child. Her father worked for Mobil Oil and was transferred often, causing the family to move every year or two. “I took a public bus to school when I was 8 years old living in Rome, and I remember moving to a U.S. suburb and not having that option,” she says. “I thought everyone should be able to do that. I’ve always felt trying to provide opportunities to travel outside a single-occupant…