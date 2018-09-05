Developer to tackle Grant Building renovation at Armed Forces Retirement Home

The Armed Forces Retirement Home plans to sign a deal with a developer to renovate and convert the Grant Building on its D.C. campus into an assisted living facility for low- to moderate-income seniors. Gragg…

The Armed Forces Retirement Home plans to sign a deal with a developer to renovate and convert the Grant Building on its D.C. campus into an assisted living facility for low- to moderate-income seniors.

Gragg Cardona Partners LLC, which expects to sign a letter of intent on the deal Thursday, will redevelop the more than 100-year-old structure that had previously provided dining and community facilities, as well as lodging, for the AFRH’s veterans. It closed in 2001.

AFRH, the nation’s oldest retirement home for veterans, is in the midst of finding a developer to remake 80 acres of its total 272 acres along Irving and North Capitol streets. At 4.4 million square feet, it stands as one of the largest developments sites up for grabs in D.C., one that’s attracted the attention of a slew of big-name developers.

The 169,000-square-foot Grant Building is situated in the retirement home’s historic district, bordering Rock Creek Church and Harewood roads.

Gragg Cardona, which hopes to reach…