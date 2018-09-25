D.C. has a presence at South by Southwest each year. Now it’s kicking off a local version of the event.

Each year, D.C. officials participate in the annual South by Southwest conference in Austin, Texas, to highlight the District’s entrepreneurial community and recruit new tech companies. Now, they are kicking off their own version of…

Each year, D.C. officials participate in the annual South by Southwest conference in Austin, Texas, to highlight the District’s entrepreneurial community and recruit new tech companies.

Now, they are kicking off their own version of the conference — D.C. style.

Starting Wednesday, the District will hold its first-ever “We DC Fest,” a free three-day festival featuring 150 local speakers who will share their expertise on everything from innovation and economic development to mobility, technology and entrepreneurship.

The inaugural event is designed to mirror South by Southwest, long considered the premier global event for innovators to connect and showcase technology. SXSW, founded in 1987, attracted 425,000 attendees in 2018 and had an economic impact on the Austin economy of $350.6 million.

We DC Fest organizers just began the planning process this year for a free three-day event that will be much smaller in scale, aiming to bring together creators, makers, thinkers and doers across…