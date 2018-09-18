D.C. Council to consider legal sports betting, ahead of Virginia and Maryland

D.C. Councilman Jack Evans on Tuesday proposed to legalize sports betting in the District. Evans, D-Ward 2, joined by five colleagues, introduced the Sports Wagering Lottery Amendment Act of 2018 to permit sports betting and…

Evans, D-Ward 2, joined by five colleagues, introduced the Sports Wagering Lottery Amendment Act of 2018 to permit sports betting and create strong “regulatory structures that ensure consumer confidence.”

According to a release, Evans’ office worked closely with the D.C. Lottery to craft the legislation that seeks to maximize revenue for the District, allowing residents to place bets both online and in-person in new facilities.

The D.C. Lottery, under the Office of the Chief Financial Officer, would be responsible for overseeing the industry, ensuring operators obtain licenses and prohibiting and reporting fraudulent behavior, according to the bill text.

“The city should take advantage of our ability to act before the Maryland or Virginia legislatures to create a thriving sports betting market, which will attract consumers to the District and generate revenue for District residents,” Evans…