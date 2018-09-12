D.C. council chairman to revise comp plan bill this fall — with an eye on more affordable housing

D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson plans to revise a bill that amends a key chapter in the city’s comprehensive plan with language to establish affordable housing as a priority and provide clarity on how the…

D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson plans to revise a bill that amends a key chapter in the city’s comprehensive plan with language to establish affordable housing as a priority and provide clarity on how the Zoning Commission can reconcile conflicting policies.

Mendelson said the Committee of the Whole, which he chairs, will mark up revisions to the Comprehensive Plan Framework Amendment Act of 2018 introduced at the request of Mayor Muriel Bowser and then present it to the full council for a vote.

“What the mayor proposed was to make it clear that specifics in the plan could be ignored and to give the Zoning Commission absolute discretion and to make it very difficult for property owners to appeal asserting their property rights — those are not solutions,” he told me in a brief phone conversation Tuesday.

Mendelson said he would add more specific language about how to reconcile zoning approval conflicts so that no details are left up to interpretation, he said.

The bill has become…