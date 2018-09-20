Cristina Carvalho learned to capitalize on her opportunities at an early age. She forged a path from an entry-level law clerk in Brazil’s patent and trademark agency to becoming one of Big Law’s first Latina…

Cristina Carvalho learned to capitalize on her opportunities at an early age. She forged a path from an entry-level law clerk in Brazil’s patent and trademark agency to becoming one of Big Law’s first Latina managing partners in the U.S.

In 2016, she was named in 2016 as the firmwide managing partner of Arent Fox, a law firm and lobbying group based in D.C. with 200 lawyers locally, ranking it the region’s 19th largest. It boasts more than 400 lawyers across four offices, including Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco. With revenue of $303.5 million, the firm holds an enviable position in the global legal services market. Forty of the firm’s attorneys were recently rated leaders in their profession in the forthcoming 2019 issue of Best Lawyers in America, a peer-review source for legal referrals.

After a stint practicing intellectual property law in New York City, Carvalho joined Arent Fox in 1997 as an associate, making partner within four years. In addition to managing a…