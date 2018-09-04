Penn Quarter Courtyard by Marriott closing for renovations, may go independent

Big change is coming to a prominent corner of Ninth and F streets NW, which has been home to the Courtyard by Marriott hotel since 1999. The Penn Quarter hotel and the restaurant space on…

Big change is coming to a prominent corner of Ninth and F streets NW, which has been home to the Courtyard by Marriott hotel since 1999.

The Penn Quarter hotel and the restaurant space on its ground floor will go under renovation on Nov. 1, according to a source close to the property owner, Global Holdings, which declined to comment for this story.

The owner is considering turning the property into an independent, boutique hotel that may be called The Riggs, according to another source. The name would honor the building’s history as the headquarters of Riggs Bank.

A representative of Gordon Biersch, the brewpub that has occupied the restaurant space for 17 years, told Washington CityPaper last month that the restaurant will close permanently Sept. 30. Reservations are completely unavailable at the property starting Nov. 1, according to Marriott’s reservations site.

The switch makes sense, as another Courtyard by Marriott prepares to open a few blocks away. Quadrangle Development…