Courtney Snowden resigns as D.C. deputy mayor for economic opportunity

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Friday that Courtney Snowden, deputy mayor for greater economic opportunity, is leaving.

Snowden, the first person to serve in that new cabinet position, will serve her last day on Sept. 21. She is leaving “to pursue a new career opportunity outside of District Government,” according to a release, and will be replaced on an interim basis by Brenda Donald, director of the Child and Family Services Agency.

Snowden drew praise from Bowser, but she also dealt with controversy during her term, including an inspector general investigation into her use of city staff for babysitting services and allegations that she bypassed the D.C. Public School lottery system. City officials did not immediately respond to a question about where Snowden might be headed.

In a statement, Bowser said Snowden “transformed our workforce system to a national model,” expanded the Marion S. Barry Summer Youth Employment Program and established several workforce training programs.…