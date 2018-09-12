COPT to acquire part of Waterside, build data centers for Amazon Web Services

An affiliate of Columbia, Maryland-based Corporate Office Properties Trust is expected to acquire land and develop multiple data centers in Sterling on behalf of Amazon Web Services. Waterside I LLC, a COPT (NYSE: OFC) entity,…

Waterside I LLC, a COPT (NYSE: OFC) entity, is under contract to buy 78 acres of what is currently known as Waterside in Sterling. On that property, north of Old Ox Road (Route 606), COPT plans to build multiple data centers for AWS (NASDAQ: AMZN), in addition to, perhaps, a shopping center fronting Route 606, according to multiple sources.

The Washington Business Journal first reported in June that AWS was buying into Waterside.

A decision as to whether the Route 606 frontage will be data center or retail will be decided in the next two or three months, as COPT negotiates with potential users, according to documents filed with Loudoun County in August, prior to a planning meeting on the future development.

Neither the typically tight-lipped COPT nor its land use attorney responded to requests for comment.

