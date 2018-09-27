Compass, still aiming for 20 percent market share, raises another $400M

Compass, the New York-based real estate technology company aiming to dominate in Greater Washington and other major U.S. markets, has raised $400 million more to further its goals. The Series F round, led by Softbank…

The Series F round, led by Softbank Fund Vision and Qatar Investment Authority, brings the total capital raised by Compass to $1.2 billion. Wellington, IVP and Fidelity participated in this latest round as well.

SoftBank Vision Fund, backed by Tokyo-based SoftBank Group Corp., is a consistent backer of Compass, having infused the company with $450 million last December.

Compass has set ambitious plans to take 20 percent of the residential real estate market in Greater Washington (and 19 other major U.S. markets), pitting it against the biggest players here — Long & Foster, Washington Find Properties, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty and others.

In 2018 alone, per a release, Compass has more than tripled its agent population across all markets to more than 7,000 and launched in San Diego, Dallas, Seattle,…