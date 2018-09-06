Commute distance matters on job applications more than neighborhood affluence, study finds

If you have a long commute to work, there’s a chance you were at a big disadvantage when competing for the job in the first place. A new studyhas found that D.C. employers of low-wage…

If you have a long commute to work, there’s a chance you were at a big disadvantage when competing for the job in the first place.

A new studyhas found that D.C. employers of low-wage jobs are 14 percent more likely to call back applicants whose addresses are closer to the job location.

A research team from the University of Notre Dame’s Wilson Sheehan Lab for Economic Opportunities sent out 2,260 fake resumes for low-wage job vacancies in downtown D.C. that only require a high school education. For each vacancy, the team selected addresses in neighborhoods that were similar in terms of racial makeup, income and education but that would have varying commute lengths.

For each job applied to, researchers selected four addresses that met four categories: near affluent, near poor, far affluent and far poor.

The study, led by Notre Dame economics professor David Phillips and published in the Journal of Human Resources, found that callback rates fell 1.1 percentage points for every…