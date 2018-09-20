Since accepting a managerial leadership position at Capterra in 2017, Claire Alexander has increased its employee base, subscribers and content available to the company’s community of more than 3 million users. Specializing in corporate and…

Since accepting a managerial leadership position at Capterra in 2017, Claire Alexander has increased its employee base, subscribers and content available to the company’s community of more than 3 million users.

Specializing in corporate and digital strategy, product marketing and new product development, Alexander is tasked with leading the day-to-day operations and shaping the organization’s strategic vision.

Capterra operates under the umbrella of the $3.3 billion Gartner company, serving as an online resource for business software buyers. As a free software discovery and reviews platform, it covers more than 450 categories of business software.

Alexander is constantly inspired by new developments and new opportunities in the tech space. It dates back to her days as a vice president of digital strategy for Discovery Inc. and a senior marketing executive for startups Opower Inc., LearnZillion and AddThis, a Vienna marketing tech firm that sold in 2016 to Oracle Corp. for a reported…