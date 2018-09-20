Cecilia Hodges wasn’t always interested in banking. In college, she toyed with the idea of being a pediatrician or architect — until she landed her first job in the banking industry. After that, it wasn’t…

Cecilia Hodges wasn’t always interested in banking. In college, she toyed with the idea of being a pediatrician or architect — until she landed her first job in the banking industry.

After that, it wasn’t long before she set her sights on a lofty goal: regional president of M&T Bank. In April, she was finally promoted to her dream job and is now the highest-ranking female banker in the region for M&T.

But Hodges’ career wasn’t always smooth. When she first entered the industry, Hodges describes knocking on the door of a good ol’ boys club. She struggled to relate to coworkers who conducted business on the golf course.

Despite holding a manager position, Hodges said, questions were often directed to her male subordinates. While Hodges recognizes that things are changing for women, she still encourages other women to become self-advocates and forge relationships that will help their careers.

Hodges now oversees 600 employees and 60 bank branches. She has won several…