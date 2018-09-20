202
Home » Latest News » Catherine Graham

Catherine Graham

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline September 20, 2018 7:00 pm 09/20/2018 07:00pm
Share

It seemed preordained that Catherine Graham’s career would have had something to do with money.

“I was probably the only 6-year-old who knew every penny in her checking account,” Graham says. “The biggest thing for me was when I realized that I had a hard time understanding numbers in algebra, but the minute you put an interest point or dollar sign in front of it, I understand it just fine.”

Another thing she quickly learned about herself? She just couldn’t stand a job that would involve doing the same things day after day.

“I enjoy the new challenge that comes from building something, the challenge that comes from having an organization that is different next month than it was last month and having to basically reinvent our path,” Graham says

That’s why Graham sought out young, fast-growing companies. Her career trajectory includes leading four successful initial public offerings — including her latest, at 2U Inc., where she’s currently working to mature the education…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500