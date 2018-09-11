Capitol Heights utility contractor acquires Indiana company to expand reach

Midas Cos., a Capitol Heights utility services company, is expanding its presence on the East Coast and into the Midwest after acquiring Indiana-based general contracting company Culy Contracting Inc. Terms of the deal were not…

Midas Cos., a Capitol Heights utility services company, is expanding its presence on the East Coast and into the Midwest after acquiring Indiana-based general contracting company Culy Contracting Inc.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Both Culy and Midas specialize in pipe infrastructure services related to water, stormwater and wastewater in the public and private sectors. The acquisition gives Midas exposure to markets in Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, Kentucky and Tennessee, as well as increased access to the Carolinas and Atlanta markets, according to a press release.

Midas evolved from a single company called Midas Utilities that provided a specialized set of utility repair services in the Mid-Atlantic. The company has expanded to provide more nontraditional “trenchless” infrastructure, acquiring South Florida-based Jennings Engineering in June. That built upon the 2015 acquisition of TV Diversified.

Midas has offices in Baltimore, College Park, West Palm Beach,…