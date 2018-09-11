Business-backed D.C. Council candidate kicked from ballot

The D.C. Board of Elections late Monday kicked S. Kathryn Allen, the business community’s hand-selected candidate to unseat D.C. Councilwoman Elissa Silverman, from the ballot. Following a multiday hearing focused on the validity of petition…

The D.C. Board of Elections late Monday kicked S. Kathryn Allen, the business community’s hand-selected candidate to unseat D.C. Councilwoman Elissa Silverman, from the ballot.

Following a multiday hearing focused on the validity of petition signatures and their circulators, and just moments before the midnight deadline, the board issued its ruling: Allen collected only 2,426 valid signatures, less than the required 3,000, and is therefore “denied ballot access” for the at-large council seat.

While Allen could appeal, a statement issued by her campaign and published by The Washington Post and other outlets suggests she will not.

“It is extremely unfortunate that our decision to contract with a petition circulator service cast a shadow on an otherwise optimist and unifying campaign,” the statement said, per the Post.

Allen’s campaign was co-chaired by former D.C. Mayor Anthony Williams, now head of the business-minded Federal City Council, and former D.C. Councilman David…