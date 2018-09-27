Boeing’s defense business goes 3-for-3 on huge contract wins

Boeing Co. capped off a monumental month of contract wins by upsetting Bethesda-based Lockheed Martin Corp. for the $9.2 billion right to provide the U.S. Air Force with training jets. The Air Force will purchase…

The Air Force will purchase up to 475 aircraft and 120 simulators under the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, although initial plans are to buy 351 T-X aircraft, 46 simulators and ground equipment, Defense News reported Thursday.

Boeing (NYSE: BA) and its partner, Saab AB, designed, developed and flight-tested two all-new, purpose-built T-X jets, proving out the system’s design, repeatability in manufacturing and training capability. The T-X Trainer program will replace the Air Force’s half-century-old fleet of T-38 supersonic jets that have helped prepare fighter pilots for combat since John F. Kennedy was president.

Boeing beat out Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) and Leonardo DRS. Analysts think the Air Force could eventually buy up to 600 planes, according to Reuters.

