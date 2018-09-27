202
Boeing’s defense business goes 3-for-3 on huge contract wins

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline September 27, 2018 5:47 pm 09/27/2018 05:47pm
Boeing Co. capped off a monumental month of contract wins by upsetting Bethesda-based Lockheed Martin Corp. for the $9.2 billion right to provide the U.S. Air Force with training jets. 

The Air Force will purchase up to 475 aircraft and 120 simulators under the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, although initial plans are to buy 351 T-X aircraft, 46 simulators and ground equipment, Defense News reported Thursday.

Boeing (NYSE: BA) and its partner, Saab AB, designed, developed and flight-tested two all-new, purpose-built T-X jets, proving out the system’s design, repeatability in manufacturing and training capability. The T-X Trainer program will replace the Air Force’s half-century-old fleet of T-38 supersonic jets that have helped prepare fighter pilots for combat since John F. Kennedy was president.

Boeing beat out Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) and Leonardo DRS. Analysts think the Air Force could eventually buy up to 600 planes, according to Reuters.

